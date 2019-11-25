BGC Says Ex-Broker 'Poached' Crown Jewel Talent For Rival

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 7:10 PM GMT) -- A London-based broker is accusing a former senior employee of helping a fierce rival poach its best employees at a $35 million trial on Monday, saying the corporate “raid” devastated one of its most lucrative businesses and hurt its attempts to hire top-tier talent. On the opening day of the trial at the High Court in London, a lawyer for BGC Brokers LP said that Paul Bell, the former co-head of a lucrative trading team at the company, had “stage managed” his colleagues’ move to Tradition UK, a bitter competitor. BGC is suing Tradition for enticing Bell to jump ship and...

