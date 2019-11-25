EU Helps Banks Report Capital Reserves To Watchdogs

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 1:33 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banking regulator has set out guidance to help the bloc’s banks explain to their national watchdogs how they are complying with onerous EU rules designed to prevent failing financial institutions from relying on taxpayers. The European Banking Authority has published proposed templates it wants banks to use when they disclose their so-called minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, or MREL, and the total loss absorbency requirement, known as TLAC, to their national regulator. The requirements force banks to hold strong capital buffers to protect them against the threat of shocks to financial markets. The EBA said its guidance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS