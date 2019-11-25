British Insurer Aviva Commits To Renewable Energy Cover

Law360, London (November 25, 2019, 4:06 PM GMT) -- Aviva PLC said Monday it has launched a range of new products for companies trying to make headway in renewable energy, as the British insurer stated it believes the market will play an important role in the fight against climate change. The insurer said its new packages offer protection for companies seeking to enter the market for solar power, wind farms and other renewable energy sources. The new policies will cover marine, construction, terrorism and third-party liability. Specialist insurance is necessary if the sector is to cut its reliance on fossil fuels, Patrick Tiernan, a managing director at Aviva, said....

