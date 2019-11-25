DLA Piper Helps Steer Luxembourg Co.'s €150M Fintech Fund

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:42 PM EST) -- Luxembourg-based MiddleGame Ventures announced the first closing of an expected €150 million ($165.14 million) fintech fund Monday focused on European and North American post-seed investments, with legal advice provided by DLA Piper. The new fund will invest primarily in Series A and B rounds and target business-to-business fintech companies across a variety of sectors, including regtech, banking, asset management, insurance, capital markets and payments. The fund will further target companies that innovate in the areas of digital identity, "findata" and crypto-enabled infrastructure, according to a press release. Early backers of the fund are the European Investment Fund, the Luxembourg Future Fund...

