Vt. High Court Says Agency Can Force Water Rules On Dams

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:50 PM EST) -- The Vermont Supreme Court has said that the standards imposed by the state's environmental regulator on a trio of dams to ensure fish species are protected deserve deference and align with the general aim of state rules and the Clean Water Act. The state's high court unanimously decided Friday that the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has the power to impose certain water quality requirements on the dams. It sided with the conditions ANR imposed on Clean Water Act certifications for three hydroelectric dams operated by Morrisville Water and Light, deciding they are reasonably backed by science and shouldn't have been...

