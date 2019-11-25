China Issues Guidance For IP Protection Amid Trade Talks

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Chinese government has laid out a directive aimed at bolstering the protection of intellectual property rights, a move that comes as the country works to finalize an early phase trade deal with the U.S. The guidelines, issued Sunday by the Chinese State Council and the Communist Party Central Committee, seek to ramp up the “punishment for infringements and counterfeiting,” according to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua. Among other things, the Chinese government proposed speeding up the introduction of a compensation system for patent and copyright infringement, as well as improving the country’s current systems and mechanisms for enforcement. By 2025,...

