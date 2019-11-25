High Court Won't Hear 'Serial' Subject Syed's New Trial Appeal

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday it won't hear Adnan Syed's appeal challenging his 19-year-old murder conviction, which was profiled in the popular podcast "Serial," leaving intact a controversial 4-3 ruling by Maryland's high court that denied Syed a new trial due to his defense counsel's shortcomings. In a one-line order, the nation's highest court denied Syed's petition for a writ of certiorari, which had drawn support from several criminal defense groups and 39 wrongfully convicted individuals who filed amicus curiae briefs. The decision keeps in place the Maryland high court's split ruling that reversed a lower court's decision to give...

