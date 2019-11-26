Car Insurance Scammer Gets 14-Month Suspended Sentence

Law360, London (November 26, 2019, 12:32 PM GMT) -- An insurance fraudster has been handed a 14-month suspended sentence and given 200 hours of community service for selling fake insurance policies to a criminal gang believed to be linked to the drugs trade, the Insurance Fraud Bureau has said. Tan Lam Le, of Birmingham, was convicted of selling fraudulently obtained motor insurance policies to the gang, falsely insuring 59 of their vehicles, the agency said on Monday. The bureau did not provide the date of the sentencing and was unavailable to comment or provide further detail. Le was acting as a so-called ghost broker — a type of unregulated insurance intermediary...

