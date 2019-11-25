BigLaw Revenue Still On The Rise Through 3rd Quarter 2019

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- The legal industry has continued to have a strong year through the third quarter, according to a report released Monday by the Wells Fargo Private Bank's Legal Specialty Group, although numbers have not reached the peak levels seen in 2018. According to the report, the first nine months of 2019 saw revenue growth of 6.3%, higher than it was in the Wells Fargo midyear report, with net revenue improving by 1.1% since the beginning of the year. However, these numbers didn't quite meet the numbers from last year at this same time, the report noted. "I think it's a very good year," Joe Mendola, senior director...

