Fla. High Court Won't Hear Challenge To Pot-Growing Ban

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court declined to review a lower appeals court’s ruling that a state constitutional amendment allowing the use of medical marijuana by qualified patients does not allow those patients to cultivate and process marijuana for their own use. State Supreme Court Justice Jorge Labarga was the only one of the five judges to say in Friday’s order that he would grant oral argument in the case of Joseph Redner, a medical marijuana patient who successfully argued at the trial court that the medical marijuana legalization amendment passed in 2016 allows him to grow his own cannabis. An appeals court...

