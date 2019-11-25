Kansas CBD Co. Accuses Hemp Processor Of Infringing TM

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- A CBD supplement maker in Kansas City, Kansas, is suing a nearby hemp processor for trademark infringement, telling a federal court that the company is using an identical name and a similar website domain that confuses consumers. The lawsuit by KHC Enterprises LLC, which does business as KC Hemp, was removed to Kansas federal court on Friday and claims hemp extraction and processing company KC Hemp Co. started using the allegedly infringing mark in March. KHC Enterprises is suing for unfair competition and trademark infringement and seeks an injunction blocking KC Hemp from using the name. KHC Enterprises is a consumer-facing retail...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS