PTAB Shoots Down PGR Challenge To Vehicle-Tracking Patent

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- Citing arguments unsupported by evidence, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Friday that it won’t institute post-grant review for a Spireon Inc. patent covering a vehicle inventory management system that can be used for tracking. On that basis, the board said Procon Analytics LLC had failed to show that at least one challenged claim was more likely than not invalid. Procon had argued in its petition for post-grant review that Spireon “was undisputedly aware of” the patent being challenged because its former CEO Brian Boling, who is now Procon’s CEO, filed the application for one of the prior art patents Procon...

