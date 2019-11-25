9th Circ. Pick's Views Too Extreme, Liberal Groups Warn

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- After a party-line committee vote last week to advance the nomination of former Nevada Solicitor General Lawrence VanDyke to the Ninth Circuit, liberal groups have urged senators to block his confirmation, saying his record shows an extreme ideological agenda. The number and diversity of groups opposing VanDyke place him among President Donald Trump's most contested judicial picks of 2019. After a Judiciary Committee vote Thursday sent VanDyke's nomination to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote that could come as early as December, letters and statements of opposition came late last week from the nation's largest union, an LGBT advocacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS