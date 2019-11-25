Michigan Latest State To Ban Vitamin E Acetate In Pot Vapes

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:31 PM EST) -- Michigan joined a growing number of states moving to ban the ingredient being blamed for vaping-related lung illnesses across the country, as regulators in the Great Lakes State put forward emergency rules for marijuana vaping products. The rules announced by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency on Friday require licensed safety compliance facilities to test for vitamin E acetate, an additive the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified as a common link in samples taken from patients in the lung illness outbreak. Similar prohibitions have been put forward in other states, including Washington, Maryland and Colorado. Michigan's MRA will...

