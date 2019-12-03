Fraudulent TM 'Clutter' From China Hurting US, Senate Told

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- Congress must make legislative changes to address a spike in fraudulent trademark applications from China, experts told a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday, warning that the “clutter” of unused trademarks would hurt American businesses. The Intellectual Property Subcommittee held a hearing on the rise in trademark applications and registrations by Chinese filers, which experts say have brought about a depletion of available trademarks that prevent legitimate U.S. filers from obtaining effective trademarks for their businesses. One witness, New York University School of Law professor Barton Beebe, said that more than two-thirds of trademark applications from China for apparel goods included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS