PTAB To Allow Extra Briefing After Axing Krill Oil Patent

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board is reconsidering its invalidation of an Aker BioMarine krill oil patent, saying it was a mistake not to give Aker an opportunity to respond to certain evidence relating to its proposed substitute claims. The PTAB had invalidated Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS’s patent in June and refused to let it replace certain invalidated claims with substitute ones after finding that the proposed claims were still invalid over a combination of prior art references. Aker then requested a rehearing of the PTAB’s ruling, arguing that the board improperly relied on a reference known as Randolph in finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS