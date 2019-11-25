Implant Co.'s Insurer Can Recoup Costs, Nev. Justices Told

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- Nautilus Insurance Co. has urged Nevada’s high court to allow it to recoup the sums it spent to defend a medical implant company against a suit alleging the company sought to destroy a former associate's business, given that a federal judge ruled the associate’s claims aren’t covered by Nautilus’ policy. In a case that came before the Nevada Supreme Court via a certified question from the Ninth Circuit, Nautilus on Friday asked the state justices to find that it can recover the $500,000 it had paid to defend Access Medical LLC and manager Robert Clark Wood II in the underlying action...

