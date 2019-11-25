CFTC Targets Fraud, Manipulation In $1.3B FY19 Enforcement

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission outlined its fiscal year 2019 enforcement activity in a report released Monday, highlighting more than $1.3 billion in monetary relief and a focus on manipulative conduct, spoofing and commodities fraud. The CFTC’s Division of Enforcement annual report for fiscal year 2019 pointed to 69 total actions, of which manipulative conduct, spoofing and commodities fraud accounted for 65%. The $1.321 billion in monetary relief secured by the agency was the fourth highest in history and a 39% increase over fiscal year 2018, despite the significant drop from a high of $3.272 billion in fiscal year 2014....

