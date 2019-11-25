Tax Court Wants More Info In $13B BP Whistleblower Tax Bout

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court Monday ordered the IRS and a former BP employee-turned-whistleblower to provide more information so the court could better evaluate whether the agency's whistleblower office abused its discretion in rejecting challenges to $13 billion in tax deductions. Richard E. Lacey III, who claims he worked for BP, submitted two separate complaints to the Internal Revenue Service's whistleblower office challenging $12.89 billion in “ordinary and necessary” business expense deductions by BP in its cleanup of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. According to Lacey's whistleblower complaint, the money was actually spent in a cover-up to avoid massive fines. ...

