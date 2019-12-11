Pros And Cons Of Allowing Student Loan Bankruptcy Relief

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 6:02 PM EST) -- Student loan debt has become a growing focus of national debate, with more than 45 million student borrowers collectively owing approximately $1.5 trillion.[1] Cumulatively, student loan debt has surpassed credit card debt and has become the second largest category of private consumer debt — only mortgage debt is higher. Furthermore, student loan debt is the fastest growing segment of U.S. household debt, having increased by 157% since 2007.[2] The Student Borrower Bankruptcy Relief Act of 2019 was introduced into Congress earlier this year. If passed, it would eliminate the Bankruptcy Code section that makes student loans nondischargeable. While the course of this...

