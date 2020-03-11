What Makes Good Lawyers? Bar Exam Revamp Sparks Inquiry

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The bar exam got one step closer to a revamp Wednesday when the organization responsible for producing the licensing test released a report on the skills a competent lawyer must have. The study will fuel recommendations for changing how the exam is administered and what it assesses. The National Council of Bar Examiners’ report, based on a survey of the work that young lawyers perform, broke down its findings into tasks, knowledge areas, skills and technology. Some of the most commonly performed tasks centered around research, such as researching case law or statutory or constitutional authority. Other tasks flagged in the...

