SEC Proposes New Derivatives Rules On Mutual Funds, ETFs

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviving efforts to comprehensively regulate how mutual funds and other investment companies use derivatives, which can increase returns albeit at greater risk, with a proposal that would permit such activity with certain parameters. If approved, the SEC proposal would replace a patchwork system in which market participants have relied on SEC guidance or industry practice on a case-by-case basis. Derivatives have also grown in volume and complexity in recent decades — factors that prompted the SEC's latest proposal released on Monday. "The commission's proposal recognizes the extensive changes that have taken place in our...

