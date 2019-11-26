FDA Won't Vouch For CBD's Safety In Products

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to 15 CBD companies and put out a new consumer alert on the cannabis-derived chemical, telling the companies and the public that too little is known about the chemical to say it is safe for consumption. The cannabis industry has been waiting for FDA guidance on how it will regulate the increasing number of food items, beauty products and pet treats containing CBD, a non-psychoactive chemical that can be extracted from federally legal hemp plants. In a release Monday, the FDA said it will have a progress update regarding its approach...

