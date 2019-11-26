Mitsubishi North America Taps Ex-Nissan Atty As New GC

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:32 PM EST) -- Mitsubishi Motors North America has named a former in-house attorney for Nissan and USA Truck as its new general counsel. The company announced Monday that Katherine Knight will take over as both vice president and general counsel, replacing Jorgen Weterrings, a long-time Mitsubishi attorney who only assumed the top legal job this year. "Katherine is exactly the type of leader we are looking for as we reinvent every aspect of our business at Mitsubishi Motors," Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Fred Diaz said in a statement. "With a background inside and outside the corporate world, she brings the blend of experience...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS