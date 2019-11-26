AXA Settles Medical Insurance Broker Contract Dispute

Law360, London (November 26, 2019, 3:36 PM GMT) -- A unit of insurer AXA has settled its suit against a medical insurance broker it accused of beaching a sales contract. The lawsuit, filed by AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd. against A La Carte Healthcare Ltd, which trades as ALC Health, has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement agreement, according to a Tomlin order signed off by High Court Justice Simon J. Bryan on Nov. 25. The terms of the settlement are confidential, the document said. Tomlin orders allow parties to apply to the court if they need to help enforce the terms of a settlement without launching fresh legal action....

