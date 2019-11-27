Fintech Co. Must Pay £5.3M In IT Row, Fund Manager Says

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 3:15 PM GMT) -- A Dutch financial technology company that sued Invesco for more than £4.2 million ($5.4 million) after the fund manager pulled the plug on an allegedly unworkable project has hit back, saying that problems with the online platform it created were “relatively minor.” Ohpen Operations UK Ltd., which was hired by Invesco to build a digital platform for its investor clients, said in a new filing at the High Court that Invesco was responsible for the incomplete project and claimed the termination of their eight-year contract was unlawful. The financial technology company also claims in its Nov. 22 reply to Invesco’s defense that delays to...

