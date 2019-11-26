French Finance Minister Backs OECD Tax Reform Work

Law360, London (November 26, 2019, 11:51 AM GMT) -- France's finance minister said Tuesday that his country is fully backing the work done by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to change corporate tax laws as the economy becomes increasingly digital. Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, expressed hope that other nations, "in particular the United States and China," would approve of the OECD's latest proposal on global corporate tax laws. (AP) Bruno Le Maire also said that the minimum tax rate, which countries are also negotiating along with efforts to realign taxing rights, should be set at 12.5%. Le Maire spoke after a two-day conference at the Paris-based...

