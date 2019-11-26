London Stock Exchange Investors OK $27B Refinitiv Takeover

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:54 PM EST) -- London Stock Exchange investors on Tuesday voted in favor of the company’s planned acquisition of private-equity-backed Refinitv for $27 billion, including debt, removing one hurdle to the deal closing. The London Stock Exchange Group said 99.27% of shares voted at the shareholder meeting were in favor of the acquisition, while 0.73% were cast against the transaction. The deal is still subject to antitrust and regulatory clearances, according to LSEG. The company said it is still on track to close during the second half of 2020. In August, LSEG unveiled plans to snap up Refinitiv PLC, which was formerly known as the...

