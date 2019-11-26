Caltex Australia Mulls $5.8B Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- Caltex Australia confirmed Tuesday that it is being courted by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard with a sweetened A$8.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) takeover bid, the day after the retail gas and convenience chain operator said it was planning to float a portion of its convenience business. Confirmation of the A$34.50 per-share cash offer for Caltex Australia Ltd. follows media speculation about a potential takeover proposal for the company. According to Caltex, the latest offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. comes after an earlier, previously undisclosed A$32 per-share offer was spurned for being too low. Caltex said its board "is currently considering the [latest] proposal,...

