BGC Exec Says Rival's Poaching Caught Him Off Guard

Law360, London (November 26, 2019, 6:36 PM GMT) -- The former head of a BGC Brokers’ unit testified at a $35 million poaching trial Tuesday that he was shocked when six employees resigned within minutes of each other, saying he hadn’t known they were leaving to take jobs with a fierce rival. Robert Kitchin, BGC Partners executive managing director, told a High Court judge that he had just returned from vacation two years ago when the RP Martin brokers entered his office to tell him they were leaving. Testifying on the second day of a four-week trial in London, Kitchin, RP Martin’s former managing director, said he knew that rival...

