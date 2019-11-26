SoftBank Leads $140M Investment In E-Commerce Co. Vtex

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:33 PM EST) -- A fund managed by SoftBank Group is leading a $140 million capital injection into Sao Paulo-based Vtex, the developer of a cloud-based e-commerce platform used by retailers including Sony, Coca-Cola and Nestlé, the companies said Tuesday. The investment round was led by SoftBank’s Latin America fund and also includes participation from Brazilian investment firms Gavea Investimentos and Constellation Asset Management, according to a statement. The fresh capital will be used to assist with continued global expansion and product development for Vtex. Vtex's global headquarters are in Brazil, with additional major offices in London and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “For the past four...

