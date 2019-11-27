Alaska Tax Agreement Only Burdens Remote Retailers

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 1:34 PM EST) -- With great fanfare, 15 localities in Alaska announced on Nov. 18 the creation of the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission and the signing of the Alaska Intergovernmental Remote Seller Sales Tax Agreement at the annual meeting of the Alaska Municipal League on Nov. 21. The Alaska Municipal League has promoted the idea of this multilocality compact in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc.[1] The agreement recites, as a fundamental principle of its adoption, that, “t]he signatories are particularly mindful of the specific holding in, and implications of,” Wayfair, which, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS