DOJ Fights Ex-White House Counsel McGahn's Testimony

Law360, Washington (November 26, 2019, 11:11 AM EST) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday appealed a D.C. federal judge's order mandating former White House counsel Don McGahn testify in House Democrats’ inquiry into President Donald Trump's attempts to impede former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Trump administration’s Tuesday appeal comes one day after a D.C. federal judge ordered Don McGahn, shown here in February 2018, to comply with a House Judiciary Committee subpoena. (Getty) The one-page notice of appeal filed by the U.S. Department of Justice to the D.C. Circuit came the morning after U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ordered McGahn to...

