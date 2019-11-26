Bitcoin ‘Inventor’ Battles Order To Give Up Half His Bitcoin

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- The self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin is fighting a sanctions order to give up half of the bitcoin he mined before the death of his business partner, saying Monday that the order is essentially a “judgment of liability without trial.” Craig Wright says Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart went far beyond the limits of his jurisdiction when he imposed sanctions in August in an order declaring as fact that Wright and David Kleiman entered into a 50-50 partnership to develop Bitcoin intellectual property and the premier cryptocurrency. The Florida federal magistrate judge in turn ruled that the bitcoin mined and intellectual property...

