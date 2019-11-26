Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bitcoin ‘Inventor’ Battles Order To Give Up Half His Bitcoin

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- The self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin is fighting a sanctions order to give up half of the bitcoin he mined before the death of his business partner, saying Monday that the order is essentially a “judgment of liability without trial.”

Craig Wright says Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart went far beyond the limits of his jurisdiction when he imposed sanctions in August in an order declaring as fact that Wright and David Kleiman entered into a 50-50 partnership to develop Bitcoin intellectual property and the premier cryptocurrency.

The Florida federal magistrate judge in turn ruled that the bitcoin mined and intellectual property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®