Goldman Sachs Owes CFTC $1M For Faulty Phone Recordings

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:51 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs will pay the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission $1 million to end the regulator’s claims that for about three weeks in the winter of 2014, the company failed to record phone calls made by its swap dealers in violation of CFTC recordkeeping regulations, the agency said Tuesday. The civil monetary penalty, which Goldman agreed to without admitting or denying any of the allegations, settled the matter out of court via an agency order. The CFTC said Tuesday that it discovered the global financial institution’s violation of its rules for daily trading records and record retention and inspection as the...

