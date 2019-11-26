Fed. Circ. Undoes 'Cryptic' PTAB Ruling In Pfizer Vaccine Row

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board was "too cryptic" when it upheld one claim in a patent covering Pfizer's blockbuster Prevnar 13 vaccine that had been challenged by Merck, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday. The panel vacated the PTAB's ruling and told it to try again with a more thorough analysis. Specifically, the Federal Circuit wants to know more about the motivation to combine certain pieces of prior art and the reasonable expectation that doing so would be successful. The Federal Circuit didn't draw conclusions about whether the claim will end up valid or not, but said there were factual disputes...

