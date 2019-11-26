BNY Mellon Didn't Owe Foundation Low Rates, Court Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-based foundation can't claim Bank of New York Mellon breached its fiduciary duty by charging double what it did for other clients because the bank didn't owe the foundation its lowest possible rates, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday. Despite an earlier settlement agreement over BNY Mellon Corp.'s alleged mismanagement of one of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation's investments, BNY Mellon didn't have to charge the foundation its lowest possible rates for managing its funds, or disclose to the foundation that other clients paid less, said U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. "There was no independent obligation on BNY Mellon...

