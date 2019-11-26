DOJ Workers In 'Distress' Over LGBT Rights Stance, Barr Told

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- LGBTQ employees at the U.S. Department of Justice are pressing U.S. Attorney General William Barr to provide reassurance that the agency has their backs after it recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that workplace anti-discrimination law doesn’t protect against bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity. DOJ Pride, an affinity group that represents LGBTQ employees at the Justice Department, sent Barr a letter on Nov. 22 saying the agency's position in a trio of U.S. Supreme Court cases that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act doesn't protect LGBTQ people from workplace bias has caused "concern, dismay and even distress"...

