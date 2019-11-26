Goodwin Ups Parental Leave To 18 Weeks For Attorneys In US

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP is moving to a flexible vacation policy and expanding its leave benefits in 2020, offering 18 weeks of paid parental leave to attorneys and 12 weeks of paid family leave to all eligible employees in the U.S., according to two internal memos the firm released Tuesday. In addition to the 18 weeks of parental leave for lawyers and 12 weeks of child bonding leave for members of the firm's Global Operations Team — who are nonlawyers — parents who give birth are also eligible for at least six weeks of disability leave, said one of the memos, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS