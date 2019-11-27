Law360 (November 27, 2019, 1:09 PM EST) -- Are you traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday? We've got a podcast that will give you some laughs along the way as we revisit the Pro Say offbeat stories that we're thankful for this year. In this special holiday episode, we revisit the breakup of Cellino & Barnes, a Houston Astros legend who allegedly stiffed landscapers after they built him a “badass lawn,” a Texas judge who resigned from the bench by accident and a defamation suit against Elon Musk after he called someone “pedo guy” on Twitter. This Week: Ep. 131: Thanksgiving Special Pass The Pro Say Offbeats, Please Your browser...

