Legal Diversity Org Names Crowell & Moring Atty As Chair

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity has appointed a Crowell & Moring LLP employment partner as the new chair of its board, replacing the term-limited outgoing chair, the organization announced Tuesday. Ellen Dwyer will take over as chair on Jan. 1. The group on Tuesday also named the chief legal officer of HP Inc., Kim Rivera, as chair-elect and announced that four new board members are joining the organization. LCLD President Robert Grey told Law360 that the decision to choose Dwyer was unanimous. "Ellen is somebody who talks the talk, walks the walk, has great respect from her peers," he said....

