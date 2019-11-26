Johnny Depp Settles Legal Fees Fight With Buckley

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- Johnny Depp has settled allegations he owed Buckley LLP nearly $350,000 in fees for successfully counseling him in a closely watched dispute over the viability of Hollywood handshake agreements, according to a minute order issued last week. In August 2018, Buckley helped Depp secure a key judgment that an oral agreement in which Depp's longtime attorney received a portion of his earnings was voidable because there was no written contract. Depp and the other firm, Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman LLP, ultimately settled that case last month. It was a "substantial and noteworthy victory that had significant...

