Schramm's Ch. 7 Conversion Still On Hold Despite Changes

Law360, Wilmington (November 26, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- Drilling rig maker Schramm Inc. told a Delaware judge Tuesday that it had amended a proposed order converting its bankruptcy cases to Chapter 7 liquidations to address concerns of creditors and the court that there would be no party left to pursue an appeal of an asset sale order, but the judge said that didn’t change an earlier ruling deferring a ruling on the motion. During a status hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said that she wouldn’t entertain a reargument of Schramm’s conversion order following an Oct. 22 decision where she held a ruling in abeyance until...

