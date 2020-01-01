3 Things Keeping Managing Partners Up At Night In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Managing partners have much to worry about on any given day, but there are a few issues giving them outsize anxiety going into 2020. Law firms are facing epic levels of competition for top talent — including the most prestigious firms that once upon a time didn't have to worry about losing rainmakers. And managing partners are now scrambling to prevent losing business if and when those heavy hitters leave, in addition to losing clients when top billing partners retire without an effective succession plan in place. Finally, law firm managers face a quandary when powerful partners engage in bullying and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS