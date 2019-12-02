Your Global Patent Litigation Strategy Should Include China

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 1:28 PM EST) -- The global economy provides an economic incentive for U.S. companies to procure patent protection for their inventions in several countries to maximize the worth of their patent portfolios. In turn, the same economic incentive often requires patent owners to enforce their patent rights in multiple countries, thus demanding a coordinated, global litigation strategy. In recent years, patent enforcement in China as part of a global enforcement strategy has become an increasingly viable option for U.S. companies. To date, China’s patent litigation docket is among the most active in the world.[1] As is the case with most litigation, however, irrespective of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS