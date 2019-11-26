True Health's Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed Despite CMS' Protests

Law360, Wilmington (November 26, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan of medical testing firm True Health Group LLC received court approval Tuesday in Delaware after a bankruptcy judge swept aside opposition by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which is trying to recover $5.2 million from the company. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said CMS was unlikely to succeed on its pending appeal seeking a return of $5.2 million in post-petition Medicare reimbursement payments made to the debtor for services rendered while in bankruptcy. CMS sought the creation of a reserve under the Chapter 11 plan that would be available for...

