Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Big Lots Inks $100K Deal With EEOC In Deaf Worker Bias Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- Big Lots has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit that alleges the retailer failed to address a deaf worker’s complaints about being teased for her disability, denied her a promotion because she complained, and then fired a colleague who backed her, according to a consent decree approved Tuesday.

Big Lots was accused of letting workers torment Christena Johnson, an Elkins, West Virginia, store cashier who is totally deaf in one ear and partially deaf in the other, according to the EEOC’s suit. The company also forced out worker Sheria Blackburn after she reported the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies