Informal Settlements, ESG Issues To Permeate 2020 Activism

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Shareholder activism is poised to see some more informal settlements between hedge funds and their targets in 2020, with more campaigns likely featuring an environmental, social or governance element to help garner more support among fellow investors. Here, Law360 recaps the major trends set to shape the upcoming year of activist investing. Informal Agreements May Be Used in Larger Campaigns The end of 2019 saw several large campaigns settle informally, with more of a handshake agreement rather than a formal settlement between the company and the activist investor. That is a trend that is expected to continue into the new year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS