Where BPCIA Issues Stand As FDA Approves 25th Biosimilar

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- On Nov. 15, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc.’s adalimumab product, a biosimilar to AbbVie Inc.'s Humira, marking the 25th approval of a biosimilar under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. A biosimilar is a product that is highly similar to a branded reference biologic product “notwithstanding minor differences in clinically inactive components” and that exhibits “no clinically meaningful differences” as compared to the branded product in terms of “safety, purity, and potency.”[1] The road to the 25th approval has been long and has involved some of the biggest companies and medications in the pharmaceutical industry. In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS