NLRB Adds Month To Comment Period For Grad Student Rule

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday pushed back for the second time the deadline for public comment on its proposed rule declaring college teaching and research assistants don't qualify as employees under federal labor law, giving interested parties an extra 30 days until mid-January to offer their thoughts. The board is giving stakeholders until Jan. 15 to comment on a proposed rule it unveiled in September declaring that student workers are not employees under the National Labor Relations Act because their relationships with their schools are "primarily educational" rather than economic, even though they are compensated. The NLRA empowers workers to form...

